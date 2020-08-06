Breaking: INEC breaks new ground, launches election result viewing portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance transparency of the system.

According to the national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye in a statement Thursday, “The Commission is aware that result management has remained a major source of mistrust in our electoral process. Citizens are often concerned, and sometimes rightly so, that results may not always be consistent with votes cast.”

Okoye said INEC is determined to address any source of this concern through enhancing the level of transparency in the conduct of elections, more so in the process of releasing results of elections.

The statement further read, “It is a fundamental principle of democracy that in elections, votes are not only correctly counted, but that they also count.

“Consistent with its commitment to transparency in election management, the Commission introduced the Form EC60E, which is a poster version of the primary result sheet, the Form EC8A.

“This replica of the polling unit result is pasted at the Polling Unit after votes are counted, recorded and announced. This poster, now widely known as the “People’s Form EC8A”, has increased transparency in result management.

“The form enables the citizens to photograph the results and project the outcome of elections, even before the final results are announced. Unfortunately, this has also led to abuses, as unofficial and at times false results are known to have been circulated, particularly via social media, leading to tension and casting aspersions on the final outcome of elections.

“To further strengthen the transparency in the election result management system, the Commission has decided to introduce a dedicated public portal, the INEC RESULT VIEWING (IReV), that will enable Nigerians to view polling unit results real time as the voting ends on election day.

“The commission wishes to emphasize that this does not constitute electronic collation of results. The collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process of completion of relevant result sheets and their upwards collation until the final results are determined.

“This innovation will commence from the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election in Nasarawa State scheduled for Saturday 8th August 2020. Thereafter, it will be extended to the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections as well as all subsequent elections.

“The commission hopes that this innovation would improve the transparency in election result management and therefore further consolidate public confidence in the electoral process.”

It also directed the members of the public on how to access the Nasarawa Central State Constituency election results.