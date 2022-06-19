Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Oyebanji winner of Ekiti governorship election *See full results, other details

Ekiti governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji

Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress has been declared winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Mr Oyebanji polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his two closest challengers – Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party.

The SDP emerged in second place with total votes of 82,211 while the PDP was third with 67,457 votes.

Mr Oyebanji is now set to replace incumbent Kayode Fayemi in October.

The results as announced by INEC:
Ekiti East LGA
APC – 12,099
PDP – 5,230
SDP – 4,982

Gbonyin LGA
APC – 11,247
PDP – 3,947
SDP – 4,059

Ikole LGA
APC -16,417
PDP – 6,266
SDP – 5,736

Ado-Ekiti LGA
APC – 23,831
PDP – 7,575
SDP – 15,214

Ise/Orun LGA
APC – 8,074
PDP – 2,588
SDP – 5,909

Emure LGA
APC – 7,728
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445

Ido/Osi LGA
APC – 10,321
PDP – 2,871
SDP – 9,489

Oye LGA
APC – 13,396
PDP – 4,122
SDP – 3,591

Moba LGA
APC – 11,609
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904

Ekiti South-West LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP – 4,577

Ilejemeje LGA
APC – 4,357
PDP – 1,157
SDP – 2,344

Ikere-Ekiti LGA
APC – 12,086
PDP – 3,789
SDP – 1,943

Irepodun Ifelodun LGA
APC – 13,125
PDP – 4,712
SDP – 5,010

Ekti West LGA
APC – 15,322
PDP – 3,386
SDP – 3,863

Ijero LGA
APC – 13,754
PDP – 4,897
SDP – 5,006

Efon Alaaye LGA
APC – 4,012
PDP – 6,303
SDP – 339.

Number of votes according to political parties
A: 166

AAC: 409

ADC: 5,997

ADP: 3,495

APC: 187,057

APGA: 376

APM – 290

LP: 195

PRP: 1,980

NNPN: 529

PDP: 67457

SDP: 82,211

YPP: 618

ZLP: 282

Registered voters: 989,224

Accredited voters: 365,438

Valid votes: 351,865

Rejected votes: 8888

Total votes cast: 360753.