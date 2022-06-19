Breaking: INEC declares APC’s Oyebanji winner of Ekiti governorship election *See full results, other details

Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress has been declared winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
Mr Oyebanji polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his two closest challengers – Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party.
The SDP emerged in second place with total votes of 82,211 while the PDP was third with 67,457 votes.
Mr Oyebanji is now set to replace incumbent Kayode Fayemi in October.
The results as announced by INEC:
Ekiti East LGA
APC – 12,099
PDP – 5,230
SDP – 4,982
Gbonyin LGA
APC – 11,247
PDP – 3,947
SDP – 4,059
Ikole LGA
APC -16,417
PDP – 6,266
SDP – 5,736
Ado-Ekiti LGA
APC – 23,831
PDP – 7,575
SDP – 15,214
Ise/Orun LGA
APC – 8,074
PDP – 2,588
SDP – 5,909
Emure LGA
APC – 7,728
PDP – 2,610
SDP – 3,445
Ido/Osi LGA
APC – 10,321
PDP – 2,871
SDP – 9,489
Oye LGA
APC – 13,396
PDP – 4,122
SDP – 3,591
Moba LGA
APC – 11,609
PDP – 3,530
SDP – 4,904
Ekiti South-West LGA
APC – 9,679
PDP – 4,474
SDP – 4,577
Ilejemeje LGA
APC – 4,357
PDP – 1,157
SDP – 2,344
Ikere-Ekiti LGA
APC – 12,086
PDP – 3,789
SDP – 1,943
Irepodun Ifelodun LGA
APC – 13,125
PDP – 4,712
SDP – 5,010
Ekti West LGA
APC – 15,322
PDP – 3,386
SDP – 3,863
Ijero LGA
APC – 13,754
PDP – 4,897
SDP – 5,006
Efon Alaaye LGA
APC – 4,012
PDP – 6,303
SDP – 339.
Number of votes according to political parties
A: 166
AAC: 409
ADC: 5,997
ADP: 3,495
APC: 187,057
APGA: 376
APM – 290
LP: 195
PRP: 1,980
NNPN: 529
PDP: 67457
SDP: 82,211
YPP: 618
ZLP: 282
Registered voters: 989,224
Accredited voters: 365,438
Valid votes: 351,865
Rejected votes: 8888
Total votes cast: 360753.