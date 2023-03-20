Breaking: INEC declares Rev. Fr. Alia winner of Benue 2023 governorship election

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State Rev. Fr Hycinth Alia has been declared winner of 2023 governorship election which held on Saturday March 18.

Fr. Alia polled a total of 473,933 to defeat his closest rival Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 223,913 votes.

Though election did not hold in Kwande, one out of the 23 local government areas in the state, the Returning Officer of the Benue state governorship election, Professor Farouk Adamu Kuta, said INEC is empowered by Section 24 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, to announce the result of the election.

Out of the 22 LGAs collated, Alia cleared 17, while Titus Uba got 4.

The Labour Party candidate Herman Iorwase Hembe got 1.

