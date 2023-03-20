Breaking: INEC declares Sule winner of 2023 governorship election in Nasarawa

Alhaji Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been reelected as governor of Nasarawa state.

Governor Sule defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Umbugadu, by a margin of 64,193 to emerge winner.

Sule was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday morning, in Lafia.

While declaring the result, the INEC collation officer, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, said Sule scored 347,209 votes to defeat his closest rival David Umbugadu of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) who polled a total of 283,016 votes.

Candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Abdullahi Maidoya came third with 11,726 votes, while that of Social Democratic Party, (SDP) Mohammed Alfa Nyas got 9003 votes.

According to INEC, Sule won seven local government areas out of 13 in the state.

The state collation officer said the total number of registered voters were 1,899,244, while the number of accredited voters were 668,978

