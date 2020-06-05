Breaking: INEC wins again, as Court affirms powers to deregister parties, declares deregistration of HDP valid



The Federal High Court has today again dashed the hope of the 74 political parties deregistered by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to regain their registration with the decision of the court declaring that the electoral empire acted within the ambit of the law in deregistration of political parties especially the Hope Democratic Party.



This is coming barely a couple of weeks after the same court affirmed INEC powers to deregister parties and upheld that the deregistration of the National Unity Party NUP) lawfully done.

