For the fifth consecutive month, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) , which measures inflation rates dropped to 17.01 per cent in August as against 17.38 per cent recorded in June.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its CPI Report for August released Wednesday morning in Abuja, stated that it represents a 0.37 per cent drop.

Nigeria’s inflation figures have been a steady decline since March 2021.

