[Breaking] Insecurity: Imo state government names Okorocha, son-in-law as sponsors

Ahead of scheduled stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday inside government house Owerri, the Imo state government has identified Senator Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law Chief Uche Nwosu as sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, alleged that Okorocha and Nwosu have been mentioned by suspects currently in detention.

Part of the statement reads, “For the avoidance of doubt, Okorocha and Nwosu have been specifically mentioned by suspects who are in the custody of security agents, as being sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in Imo State, using their relationship with former ex-militants to perpetrate the crimes.

“Rather than clear their names, they appear bent on using both overt and covert means to blackmail the Police High Command, which legitimately arrested Uche Nwosu. They are also actively seeking to dent the image of the fine security officers attached to the Governor of Imo state.”

There have been heightened criminal activities in the state in recent times with killings, kidnappings and burning of highly-placed individuals’ houses as major insecurity issues.