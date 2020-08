Two goals each from striker Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, then one from D’Ambrosio ensured that Inter Milan conveniently walloped Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-final of the Europa League.

With the victory, Inter anchored by Antiono Conte will now face Sevilla in the final on Friday..

Inter will be playing in the final of any Europa competition after 10 years.

