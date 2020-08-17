Breaking: International flights to resume August 29th

The federal government through the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced that International flights which were suspended by the nation’s aviation authorities in the country as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic globally, will resume on 29th August 2020.

The Minister who announced this at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said Nigeria’s international airports have Reached advanced stages of preparedness for the resumption of international flight operations.



He further disclosed that, like it was done during the resumption of domestic flights across the country, the international flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.



According to him, as a result, all evacuation flights which were introduced in the country in the wake of the ban on international flights occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, will end on 25th August 2020.

He stated that observation of all the safety and technical guidelines as prescribed by global and health authorities which will be communicated in due course.

In his words : “I am pleased to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course”.