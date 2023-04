Big Brother Titans housemates, Ipeleng Selepe, Ebubu Chuckwu, Yvonne and Tsatsii have been evicted.

They were on Sunday evicted while viewers of the the ultimate winner will be revealed later on Sunday night.

The winner will go home with $100,000 cash prize, including endorsement deals and fame.

The show commenced with 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa on January 15 and reached its final week with six housemates left to compete for a grand prize on Sunday, April 2.

