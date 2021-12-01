Breaking: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, set to appear in court Thursday

As against the January date slated for continuation of his trial by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, there are indications that IPOB self acclaimed leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, may appear in court on Thursday December 2, 2021.

At the last October trial, Kanu it would be recalled pleaded not guilty to the federal government 7 amended charges preffered against him.

It is however not clear as at the time of going to press reasons for sudden change of date of trial as there was no official communication to that effect.

When Blueprint contacted one of Kanu’s lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, over the development, his number could not be reached.

But in a statement which was sighted by Blueprint Correspondent, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, confirmed the development, saying Kanu would be appearing in court on Thursday.

The spokesman was quoted as saying, “Our leader will be in court tomorrow (Thursday) but there will be no lockdown in Biafra land.”



The statement reads in part, ” We are the global movement and family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



“We wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be in court tomorrow, December 2, 2021 in Abuja. We therefore, urge Biafrans living in Abuja and its environs to come out enmasse to solidarise with our leader.



“Meanwhile, there will be no lockdown tomorrow in any part of Biafra land as a result of the court appearance. Biafrans resident in Biafra land as well as visitors to Biafra land are free to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestations or intimidation.



“We have not asked or authorised anybody to monitor or enforce any lockdown. Again, there will be no lockdown in Biafra land for tomorrow’s court appearance of our Leader.

“Only Biafrans and friends of Biafra in Abuja and its environs that are encouraged to be at the court premises. As a non-violent movement, we urge everyone to remain peaceful and law abiding in all their conducts.

“Security operatives should also refrain from infringing on the fundamental rights of people who come to cheer our leader.

“We all know that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi,lĺ is not being persecuted because of any crime other than his fight for our collective freedom. Therefore, we owe him a duty to stand by him until this darkness is over. We are all together in it.

“We commend the legal team of our Leader for their untiring efforts to defend our leader who is innocent of the charges preferred against him. We urge all Biafrans to keep praying for our leader, and the full restoration of Biafra Republic.”