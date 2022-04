Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, Friday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to May 18 and 26, 2022 respectively.

Justice Nyako made the pronouncement after hearing parties out at the proceedings.

While bail application ruling is slated for May 18, 26th day of same month would be for continuation of trial.

Details loading…