Breaking: IPOB operatives ‘go berserk’, stop students from writing WAEC exam

Students of Comprehensive Secondary School Nkume Njaba in Njaba local government area of Imo state suffered humiliation on Monday when they were chased of the examination hall by suspected Indigenous Peoples of Nigeria (IPOB) operatives.

Blueprint gathered that immediately the gunmen entered the school, they started shooting sporadically and both students and teachers who were at the time concentrating on the examination, fled the premises, Ieaving their belongings.

It was also gathered that the bags, books, examination papers and bicycles which some of the students and teachers came with, were set ablaze by the gunmen.

They also set some property including motorcycles ablaze within the school premises.

An attempt to reach the Imo Command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), CPS Mike Abattam, to confirm the incident, proved abortive as his line was switched off.

Details loading…