Breaking: IPOB set popular APC Chieftain’s country home on fire (VIDEO)

The house belonging to an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has been set on fire at his country home in Nnewi.

According to Igbokwe who disclosed this via his Facebook page, “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV.

“To God be the glory. I’m still alive. My study is my greatest regret.”

Joe Igbokwe has been engaged in battle of words with IPOB which he claimed placed bounty on his head.