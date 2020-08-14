Breaking – It’s official: Willian completes Arsenal move, now a gunner

Former Chelsea winger Willian has completed his move to Arsenal.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian has signed a 3-year deal worth £100k-a-week.

Willian will wear the number 12 shirt at Arsenal.

Prior to joining Arsenal, the 32-year-old spent 7 years with Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League.

The winger made over 300 appearances managing 63 goals and 56 assists in that time.

Willian has also featured in 70 games for Brazil scoring nine goals.

Related

No tags for this post.