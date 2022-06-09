Breaking: Iwobi, Osimhen score, Peseiro gets first victory as Nigeria’s Super Eagles subdue Sierra Leone in AFCON clash

June 9, 2022 Editor Breaking News, Sports, Top Stories 0

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen scored two goals which enabled Super Eagles to defeat Sierra Leone in the first African Cup of Nations decided on Thursday night inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

Details loading…