Breaking: JAMB reveals date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Monday, announced February 12, 2022 as the date for the commencement of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) examination.

This was made known via the board’s weekly bulletin released by its Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

In the timeline of events attached to the bulletin, the board announced that the “UTME/DE registration starts February 12, 2022 and ends 19th March 2022. Mock examination holds on 20th April 2022. UTME holds from 20th to 30th April 2022.”

