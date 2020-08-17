Breaking: Joe Hart returns to Premier League, undergoes medical

Joe Hart

Joe Hart is undergoing a medical at Tottenham Monday morning.

Tottenham are settling for Hart as they look to recruit a homegrown reserve goalkeeper, report The Times.

Hart left Burnley earlier this summer and is available on a free transfer. 

