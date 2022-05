A group of supporters and Fulani group asking former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for President has just picked a nomination forms for him on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jonathan has been rumoured to be interested in returning as Nigeria’s President in the weeks with Nigerians divided over the development.

The former Nigerian leader handed over to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

