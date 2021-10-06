Breaking: Jonathan meets Buhari, keeps mum as 2023 Presidential moves rages

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday evening, hosted the immediate Nigeria’s President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former President came into the premises around 4pm.

And the end of their meeting, it was not clear why he visited Buhari as he did not speak to the media afterward.

In recent times, there has been rumour making rounds that Dr. Jonathan may join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the presidential seat again during 2023 general election.

However, he is yet to react to the rumours.