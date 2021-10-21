Breaking: Journalists, Lawyer barred as Nnamdi Kanu breezes into court

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was on Thursday brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja where his trial is expected to resume amidst tight security.

Ahead of the trial of Kanu, heavy security has been deployed to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

All entrances leading to the court premises were barricaded by a combination of gun-weilding DSS operatives and men of the Nigerian Police.

At exactly 8:02am, a heavily fortified security convoy arrived and zoomed into the court premises, which many believed was the arrival of Kanu.

As at the time of filing this report, journalists and lawyers including Kanu’s lawyer have not been allowed to enter the court premises.