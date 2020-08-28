Breaking: Journalists shun Fani-Kayode in Uyo

Days after fellow colleague was assaulted and humiliated in Calabar, Cross River state capital, Journalists in Akwa Ibom have boycotted a press conference by former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode.

In a well-circulated, the union in the state led by Comrade Amos Etuk asked members not to honour any briefing by Fani-Kayode.

ASSAULT: Akwa Ibom State Council of NUJ Directs Members To Boycott Any Media Parley or Report activities of FFK in the State…

August 28, 2020

Directive To All Chapels

In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State.

The NUJ is not part of the visit.

Signed

Comrade Amos Etuk

State Chairman

Comrade Dominic Akpan

State Secretary

