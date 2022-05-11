Breaking: Jubilation in Abuja as Tinubu returns nomination forms

There were jubilation at the International Conference Centre (ICC) venue of the submission of nomination forms, Wednesday as Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned his presidential forms for the party’s ticket ahead of 2023 general elections.



The nomination forms were submitted on his behalf by a team of his supporters led by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babashir Lawal and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.



A support group – Tinubu Support Group (TSG) penultimate Friday picked the nomination forms for the May 30 APC Presidential primary.

Details lster…

