Breaking: Justice Dongban-Mensem is substantive PCA

June 11, 2020 Taiye Odewale Breaking News, Judiciary, Top Stories 0




Justice Dongban-Mensem

After presentation and consideration of the screening report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has been confirmed as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Details loading…

You searched: , ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*