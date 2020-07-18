Breaking: Kaduna gov’t orders civil servants to resume Monday amidst COVID-19

Kaduna state government has directed civil servants to report to work on Monday, July 20, 2020, after working remotely for over three months at home, following the invoking of the Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health Law, which quarantined all residents on March 26.

A circular issued by the office of the Head of Service made available to Blueprint on Saturday, stated that different category of workers will work in different days of the week, from 9am to 3pm.

According to the circular which was signed by Ibrahim Jere, Permanent Secretary (Public Service Officer), “all Permanent Secretaries, Directors General, Chief Executives of agencies and parastatals, as well as directors will work from Monday to Friday.

The circular further stated that “officers on Grade Level 14 and above will work for three days, including Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while officers on Grade Level 7 to 13 will work on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

“In an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, visitors will be restricted from visiting offices. The order will be enforced by assigning staff officers to identify their staff at the entrance gate from 8.30am to 9.30am.’’

Jere pointed out that Covid-19 prevention protocols would be strictly complied with by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as all arms of government.

The Covid-19 protocols include social distancing at work places, subjecting all workers to daily temperature checks at the entrance of the MDAs, observing respiratory hygiene and hand washing among others.