Breaking: Kaduna relaxes night-time curfew to 10pm-5am

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the night-time curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs with immediate effect. Residents are henceforth free to move and pursue legitimate activities everyday, until the hours between 10pm and 5am.

A meeting of the core security team today reviewed the security situation, and advised the government that a relaxation of the curfew hours is prudent. The government has therefore accepted the recommendation to shift the start of curfew time to 10pm. This acknowledges welcome improvements in the overall situation, and will also enable a resurgence of the night economy.

However, the security review advised that curfew hours in Kachia local government area will remain from 5pm to 6am, until further notice.

The security agencies will continue to strictly enforce the declared curfew hours.

The Kaduna State Government commends residents for the growing atmosphere of calm, and appeals for further efforts and unceasing vigilance in the cause of peace.

