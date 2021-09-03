Breaking: Kaduna state electoral body postpones council poll in 4 LGAs

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has postponed the LG elections in four local government areas of the state.

KADSIECOM chairman, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, who disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen at the commission’s head office in Kaduna, said, “I have been reliably informed that security report in the state would make it impossible to peacefully conduct local government council election in a number of local government areas.

“Consequently in order to protect lives and property including those of elections and materials, we have had to suspend the election in a number of local government areas and reschedule election in these local government areas for a later date after consultation with members of the commission.

” The state independent electoral commission has decided to reschedule the local government councils in the following local government areas – Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, Zango Kataf,” she said.

LG election in Kaduna state is scheduled for Saturday September 4, 2021.

