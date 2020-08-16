Breaking: Kaisha suffers eviction from #BBNaija

Kaisha

Kaisha has become the latest casualty of the big brother Naija house.

She was shown the way out after housemates voted her out.

Only 15 housemates are now left to contest much coveted N85 million grand prize.

