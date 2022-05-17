[Breaking] Kano explosion: Death toll rises

Report from Kano state gas explosion incident indicates that the death of recorded casualties have reached nine as at Tuesday evening.

This was disclosed via a tweet by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday.

The Ministry’s tweet reads, “9 dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school following explosions from gas cylinder at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano.”

Earlier in the day, there was contradiction as to what led to the explosion.

However, Kano state has clarified the cause of the explosion.

