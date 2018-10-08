Breaking: Kano, Niger, Nasarawa Protesters shut APC National Secretariat over primaries

kick against Kabiru Gaya’s emergence

Scores of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday evening besieged the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja to protest against emergence of the Senator representing Kano South Senatorial district, Kabiru Gaya.

The protesters, who shut down the main entrance were seen chanting “Oshiomohle barawo”, “Oshiomohle must go”, “APC is a fraud” among others, are still currently demonstrating.

It was gathered that the protesters came in different groups from Kano, Niger and Nasarawa states

Gaya, who will end his third term in June 2019 as a Senator, has again been declared winner of the primary election conducted across sixteen local governments, 171 wards in Kano South Senatorial district.

One of the groups led by Muhammad Awwal Kofa alleged that the exercise that produced Gaya was marred by a lot of irregularities, ranging from election malpractices, rigging, compilation and announcement of fake election by Kano APC.

A petition submitted to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole which was obtained by newsmen demanded that the alternative election be cancelled and declare Sulaiman Abdulrahaman Kawu, the winner having complied with the guidelines of the party during first exercise.

The petition partly read, “The primaries election in Kano State were not conducted by the electoral panel sent by the National headquarters and the result was not announced by appropriate official legally.

“Therefore, we unambiguously demand that alternatively the election rigged, giving false results. This election process was entirely contravention of our party’s election guideline and constitution as there was no true and sincere internal democracy.”

