Breaking: Keep off NYSC facilities if you are not vaccinated, DG warns corp members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned that only candidates with valid vaccination profile would be allowed into the camps for programme.

The NYSC authorities also warned those yet to carry out the exercise to keep off its facilities nationwide.

NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who disclosed this on Monday, also added that the the observation of the new regulation would start from the next orientation camp, in a few weeks from now.

Addressing 2021 Batch “C” Stream Two Corps Members and Camp Officials, the DG said proof of Crovid-19 vaccination would now be required before prospective corp members are allowed to register, adding that the reason behind the new rule was the desire of the organisation to mitigate against the spread of the disease, especially with the discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The military head of NYSC also warned against making night and unauthorised journeys, urging corp members to pass the night at designated places anytime their journeys extend beyond 6:00 pm.

“We have NYSC Corps Lodges, Secretariats, and Army barracks, find out where they are and make sure you pass the night there for journeys that will take you beyond six to get to your destination,” Ibrahim said.

The DG urged the corps members to take advantage of the two weeks break after leaving the Orientation Camp learn new skills that will make them self reliant, rather than embark on frivolous journeys.