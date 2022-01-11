Breaking: Kelechi Iheanacho scores as Super Eagles muscle out Salah, beat Egypt in AFCON 2021 opener

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Tuesday night defeated Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 after a lone goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho in the 30th minute of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opening group D match in Garoua, Cameroon.
