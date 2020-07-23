Breaking: Kidnapped ex- Taraba Senator ‘pays N20m as ransom’, regains freedom

Former Senator representing Taraba North in the National Assembly, Senator Zik Sunday, who was recently kidnapped has regained his freedom.

It was gathered that the ex- Senator was released from his abductors in the early hours of Thursday from a bush in Awai, Nasarawa state at about 1:20am.

An immediate relative to the ex-Senator who pleaded anonymity said N20m was paid as ransom to the abductors before his release.



Recalled that the police public relations officer, Taraba command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the kidnapping of Senator Zik Sunday on Monday July 6, 2020 while briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Jalingo.

He said the 75 years old former Senator Zik Sunday was in good health and has since been reunited with his family.

Meanwhile at the time of filling in this report, there was no reply to a message sent to the PPRO, DSP David Misal, regarding the release of the former Senator.