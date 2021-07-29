Breaking: Kidnapped Kaduna monarch regains freedom

The Kpop Ham and Paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Kaduna state, Dr. Jonathan Danladi Gyet Maude, has been released after spending two days in the kidnappers den.

Kaduna state Police Command confirmed to Blueprint that the 83-year-old Jaba paramount ruler was released on Wednesday night.

Anthony Maude, younger brother to the first class chief in Kaduna state, told journalists on phone that the monarch was released in the evening of Wednesday.

The 83 year old Dr. Gyet Maude was abducted last Monday while on his farm in the neighbouring Gitata community which borders Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Although, his abductors later demanded for a N100 million ransom to be paid before he would be released, Anthony Maude did not give details on whether the ransom was paid or not.

He equally did not disclose whether he was rescued by security agencies.

The Police while confirming the monarch’s release also failed to disclose if the N100 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers as condition for his release was met.

The Police however, confirmed that the oldest traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria was not rescued by security agencies.

According to the Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, “yes, the Paramount ruler of Jaba chiefdom has regained freedom.

“He regained freedom last night. I’m confirming to you that he was not rescued by security agencies, he regained freedom”.

The Kpop Ham was the second high profile abduction in Kaduna state in recent times following the abduction of the Emir of Kajuru Alhaji Alhassan Adamu who was kidnapped in his palace alongside several members of his family including his grandsons and palace aides.

The Kajuru Emir was released on Monday July 12, 2021 after spending a night in the kidnappers’ den, but his family members and aides are still in the captivity of their abductors 12 days after.