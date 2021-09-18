Breaking: Kidnapped Major Datong rescued, 24 days after

After spending close to a month in detention Major Christopher Datong, kidnapped from his home at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, by bandits on August 24, 2021, has regained his freedom.

The dare-devil bandits had picked and made away with Datong at the top military facility at Afaka, Kaduna, after killing two officers identified as Lieutenant Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quotes Ezindu Idimah a Colonel and Deputy Director, Army public relations, 1 Division in Kaduna, who made the revelation, as saying in a statement that the officer was rescued in the late hours of Friday, adding that several identified bandits’ camps in the Afaka- Birnin Gwari area were destroyed while scores of bandits were neutralised during the rescue mission.

Upon arrival at a camp, the statement, said, suspected to be the location where Datong was being held, the troops exchanged fire with the bandits and in the process, the abducted officer was rescued, adding that the officer sustained a minor injury, but had been treated in a medical facility and handed over to NDA for further action.

“Our operations will continue until we capture or neutralize the assailants that killed two officers in the NDA on 24 August 2021,” Idimah said.