The prelate of Methodist church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche, kidnapped by abductors alongside two priests has regained his freedom.

Bishop Uche and other priests who were kidnapped on Sunday afternoon along Enugu-Portharcourt expressway were freed Monday, Blueprint reports.

Already, Police in Abia state have confirmed their release, but didn’t give details on whether any ransom was paid.

Details

Share this: Twitter

Facebook