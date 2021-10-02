Breaking: Kidnapped Zamfara Speaker’s father dies in bandits’ den

Alhaji Muazu Abubakar, the father of Zamfara state Speaker House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya, has been confirmed dead inside bandits’ enclave.

Alhaji Abubakar who was kidnaped eight weeks ago along with his wife, three weeks old baby and three others was said to be dead in bandits captivity as a result of heart failure.

Elder brother to deceased, Malam Dahiru Saraki Magarya disclosed this to Blueprint in an interview on Saturday.

Malam Magarya was among those kidnapped two months ago.

They were said to have been unconditional rescued by the police in collaboration with military at the command headquarters in Gusau on Saturday.

Malam Magarya said it was one of bandit kingpin popularly known as Kachalla that informed him a day to their rescue by the security that his brother was dead due to heart failure while in captivity.

“Although, we were separated when they kidnapped us, they took my brother to other camp but it was Kachalla, one of the commander of the Bandits who told me about the death of my brother as a result of heart attack few hours to our rescue,” he said.

Also, in an interview with Blueprint, the wife of the speaker Magarya’s father identified as Hauwa’u Mu’azu Abubakar Magarya who was kidnapped along with her three months baby, husband and three others said she heard one of the bandits saying her husband has died.

“When I heard him saying my husband is dead, I was shocked but I submitted everything to Almighty God and I told my people that we were kidnapped together but they ignored my information,” she added.

On August 5, 2021, Bandits in their hundreds stormed Magarya town in Zurmi local government of Zamfara state before they kidnapped their victims.