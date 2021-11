Two days after, the abductors of the six persons that were kidnapped from the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) staff quarters on Tuesday morning have contacted their families to demand ransom, Blueprint has learnt.

They have reportedly demanded N50 million on each of the abductees, totaling N300 million for all the six abducted persons.

A lecturer, two of his children, and three other persons were abducted when gunmen attacked the staff quarters of the university.

Details loading…