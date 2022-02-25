[Breaking] Kidnapping: Court convicts Evans, 2 others

Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans and two others Uchenna Amadi and Okuchuwkwu Nwachukwu have been convicted of kidnapping by a Lagos High Court in Ikeja.

The sitting presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi declared Evans and two other guilty of kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Donatus Dunu on February 14, 2017, and collecting 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

Five persons were arraigned along with Evans, but the court found only two of the defendants guilty.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charge against the three convicts beyond a reasonable doubt.

In reaching his verdict on Evans, the judge held that he observed the demeanour of the witness. stating that in some of the confessional videos played in court, Evans had mentioned some of the other defendants and the roles they played in the crime.

