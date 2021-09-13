Breaking: Kogi state breaks silence on attack at correctional centre

The Kogi state government has confirmed the attack by some unknown gunmen at the Kabba correctional centre.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, on Monday read, “We can confirm that some gunmen attacked the Kabba Custodial Centre but investigations are still on to clearly ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the Centre. We also lost two security operatives. That is the number we have at the moment.

“The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) is currently at the Centre with the Kogi state Commissioner of Police and the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja. Security agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack.

“We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.

Our security network has led to the rearrest of majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own.

“Security agencies, traditional rulers and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.”

He further urged Kogi citizens and citizens of neighbouring states to help volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the dastardly act.

“Our people should go about their normal businesses as security agencies are doing their best to ensure security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach,” the commissioner said.