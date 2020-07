The death has been announced of Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR), father of Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Alhaji Folorunsho died in the early hours of Saturday, a press statement by Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, a member of the family has revealed.

He died at the age of 93.

The governor’s father was first Lawyer from Northern Nigeria.

