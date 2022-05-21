Breaking: La Liga fires protest as Mbappe signs fresh ‘controversial’ PSG deal

La Liga have blasted Kylia Mbappe’s stunning U-turn as “scandalous” and will file a complaint to Uefa, accusing Paris Saint-Germain of “attacking the stability of football”.

And the bitter Spanish top flight also launched a stinging and direct attack on PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Superstar forward Mbappe, 23, looked on course to sign for Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

He had agreed a £800,000-a-week contract at the Bernabeu with no transfer fee required.

But Mbappe has decided to stay put at PSG and has signed a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes worth a whopping £1.6million-per-week after tax – and £500m overall including a £250m signing-on bonus fee.

The French champions confirmed the announcement this evening with a video of a suited-and-booted Mbappe overlooking the club’s stadium and declaring the club moto: “Ici c’est Paris [This is Paris].”

Now LaLiga are raging they will not be seeing one of the standout players in world football ripping it up in Spain next year.

They believe the eye-watering new deal is “attacking the stability of football”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

