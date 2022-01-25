Breaking: Labour suspends nationwide protest over proposed fuel subsidy removal

The Organised Labour in Nigeria on Tuesday announced suspension of its protest over planned removal of subsidy on fuel by the federal government.

The latest decision is coming shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari announced suspension on the removal of fuel subsidy.

The new pump price was expected to take effect as from July, 2022.

The organised labour made up of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had planned two-legged nationwide protest on January 27 and February 2, 2022.

NLC President Ayuba announced the suspension of their planned protest in Abuja.

