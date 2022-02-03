Breaking: Lack of Order Paper forces Reps to adjourn plenary

Plenary of Nigeria’s House Representatives was on Thursday stalled due to non-provision of Order Paper for members.
Blueprint correspondent reports that the Order Paper usually carries the daily agenda of the parliament.
Details loading …
Plenary of Nigeria’s House Representatives was on Thursday stalled due to non-provision of Order Paper for members.
Blueprint correspondent reports that the Order Paper usually carries the daily agenda of the parliament.
Details loading …
Copyright © 2021 | Blueprint Newspapers Limited | About Us | Online team | Contact us | Our mission | Advert rate | Editorial Board