Breaking: Lagos arraigns Chrisland school principal, others over Whitney Adeniran’s death

The Lagos state government on Thursday March 30, 2023 arraigned Chrisland School, Opebi, its principal, vice principal and two employees for an alleged man slaughter of a 12-year-old pupil, Whitney Adeniran.

Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Mrs. Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria and Chrisland School Limited were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos state High Court in Ikeja, on Thursday

The defendants were arraigned on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state.

