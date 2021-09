Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the bill prohibiting the practice open grazing in Lagos state.

The governor assented to the bill at the Lagos House on Monday, adding to the list of states, including Delta, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ondo Osun amongst others where the law is already in place after the 17 governors of the South under the aegis of Southern Governors Forum (SGF), pegged August 31.

