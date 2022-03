Police in Lagos state have confirmed the arrest of of a Bus Rapid Transit who drove missing 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who disclosed this on Monday confirmed the victim dead.

Ayanwola, a fashion designer missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7pm at Chevron Bus-Stop.

