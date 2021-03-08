Breaking: Lagos Police CP descends on DPO, senior officers… see why

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has moved DPO incharge of Ajao Estate Division and his senior officers for allowing night clubbing at Garbana Club on Sunday.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer Adejobi Olumuyiwa disclosed this on Monday.

The Lagos State Government on Saturday and Sunday had also sealed 11 facilities including Event Centres, Lounges and Night Clubs among others for contravening COVID-19 directives.

The affected event centres originally informed the government of their intention to organise parties and events, but they failed to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

The command had arrested 41 clubbers at the club btw 1.40 am and 2.30 am.