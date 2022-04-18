Breaking: Lagos shuts Chrisland schools over ‘minors’ sex tape scandal’

After leaked video of rape amongst students during their trip to Dubai, the Lagos state government has ordered immediate closure of all Chrisland schools pending further investigations.

The state government made the announcement on Monday, through its Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo.

“The attention of the Lagos state government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland schools,” the statement reads.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.

‘In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho social support is provided.

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centred institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to a custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography”.

“Meantime, all Chrisland Schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations.”