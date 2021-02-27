Breaking: Lagos Third Mainland Bridge reopens

Lagos has been completely rehabilitated, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed.

Also, the federal government confirmed that the bridge has been reopened.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola confirmed the latest development via his Twitter handle.

Sanow-Olu who also spoke via his official twitter handle on Saturday said, “Dear Lagosians, The Third Mainland Bridge maintenance and rehabilitation is completed, and is now fully accessible to all.

“Thank you for your patience and kind understanding during the period of its closure. Please adhere strictly to traffic laws while commuting.”

Fashola also wrote, “Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely.”

